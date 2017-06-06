I-Fee Ft. Dunnie – Give It To Me

I-Fee is An Abuja Based Producer and Audio Engineer.

He is regarded as one of the best Live Music Producer In Nigeria, Having worked with the likes of Alternate Sound, Yemi Alade, Praiz, The Supreme Mavin Dynasty and Darey Art Alade for ‘Love like a movie’.

On this Song, he Teams up with Abuja’s Finest songbird DUNNIE, To bring to your Listening Pleasure a Scintillating highlife inspired Love song Titled ‘Give it to me’

ENJOY!

Twitter/instagram : @ifeesound @officialdunnie

CREDITS

Piano/Percussion/M&M – i-fee

Drums – Sunnie snares

Bass – Koko

Guitar – peeloopy

Vocals/songwriting – Dunnie

[embedded content]

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/i-fee-Dunnie-Give-it-to-me.mp3

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

--- Paid Ads -- Amazing! A Youth CORPER reveals how He make over N800,000 monthly from this PROFITABLE business. CLICK HERE to download free report

Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here