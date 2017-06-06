Home | Showtime | Celebrities | I-Fee Ft. Dunnie – Give It To Me
I-Fee Ft. Dunnie – Give It To Me



I-Fee is An Abuja Based Producer and Audio Engineer.
He is regarded as one of the best Live Music Producer In Nigeria, Having worked with the likes of Alternate Sound, Yemi Alade, Praiz, The Supreme Mavin Dynasty and Darey Art Alade for ‘Love like a movie’.

On this Song, he Teams up with Abuja’s Finest songbird DUNNIE, To bring to your Listening Pleasure a Scintillating highlife inspired Love song Titled ‘Give it to me’
ENJOY!

Twitter/instagram : @ifeesound @officialdunnie

CREDITS
Piano/Percussion/M&M – i-fee
Drums –  Sunnie snares
Bass –  Koko
Guitar – peeloopy
Vocals/songwriting – Dunnie

[embedded content]

