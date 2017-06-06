I-Fee Ft. Dunnie – Give It To Me
- 4 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
I-Fee is An Abuja Based Producer and Audio Engineer.
He is regarded as one of the best Live Music Producer In Nigeria, Having worked with the likes of Alternate Sound, Yemi Alade, Praiz, The Supreme Mavin Dynasty and Darey Art Alade for ‘Love like a movie’.
On this Song, he Teams up with Abuja’s Finest songbird DUNNIE, To bring to your Listening Pleasure a Scintillating highlife inspired Love song Titled ‘Give it to me’
ENJOY!
Twitter/instagram : @ifeesound @officialdunnie
CREDITS
Piano/Percussion/M&M – i-fee
Drums – Sunnie snares
Bass – Koko
Guitar – peeloopy
Vocals/songwriting – Dunnie
[embedded content]
DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles