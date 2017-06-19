Praiz – Me & You Ft. Sarkodie

X3M Music superstar singer, Praiz, unlocks a new wave titled “Me & You” featuring prolific Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

The subtle yet groovy tune will get you hooked right from the intro.

Hit the download button and enjoy.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Praiz-Ft.-Sakodie-Me-You.mp3

DOWNLOAD

--- Paid Ads -- Amazing! A Youth CORPER reveals how He make over N800,000 monthly from this PROFITABLE business. CLICK HERE to download free report

Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here