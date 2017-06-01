Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Vector, Yung6ix And Other Rappers Set To Break Guinness World Record

The rap game in Nigeria is about to get real as a hand-full of rappers including Vector, Yung6ix and Chinko Ekun are getting ready to break a Guiness World Record with RAP.

According to the LAFIAJI crooner, they have decided to place Nigeria on the map by rapping for over 13 hours straight. He has also called out to other rapper who feel they have what it takes to break the record to come join the crew.

Revealing this to PlanetTV, Vector in his words said; We’re about to set a Guiness book of World Record. Were working on it.

At this point, were about to break a World Record bros, with RAP. Make dem no worry, we go make our commercial person wey go collect money. However, were going to put Nigeria on the map by (censored), were going to put Nigeria on the map by (censored).

And of 10 MC’s minis myself, we have Yung6ix, Chinko Ekun, KayKay, sorry, Stage One and Jesse. Were gonna set a world record so Nigeria is going to be proud of rappers in Nigeria, from Nigeria.

If you know, that you can shame the world on the level say Nigerian HipHop, to break world record. Hola, lets make this happen.

Watch clip below;

