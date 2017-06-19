Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DNA – Unforgettable (Cover)
DNA – Unforgettable (Cover)



Mavin Records super sensational duo, DNA (Blair and Clint) churn out a cover to French Montana’s “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee.

The track was produced by Mavin in-house producer, Altims.

Check on it and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD

