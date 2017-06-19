DNA – Unforgettable (Cover)

Mavin Records super sensational duo, DNA (Blair and Clint) churn out a cover to French Montana’s “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee.

The track was produced by Mavin in-house producer, Altims.

Check on it and enjoy.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Unforgettable-cover.mp3

DOWNLOAD

--- Paid Ads -- Amazing! A Youth CORPER reveals how He make over N800,000 monthly from this PROFITABLE business. CLICK HERE to download free report

Get All Latest Android APK Games And Apps Here