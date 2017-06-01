Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Magnito – Loud
Prolific Nigerian rapper, Magnito returns with the official video to his previously released record titled “Loud”.
The Juzhiz produced track sees Magnito display his lyrical wit and musicianship in a way we can all relate to.
Check on the video below and enjoy.
