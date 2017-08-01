Skuki – Forkanizer
The Nigerian relentless hit makers Vava Voom and Peeshaun, collectively known as Skuki debuts a new record today entitled “Forkanizer“.
Forkanizer is another well composed song with good delivery for every listener. The song was produced by highly rated beat-smith – Dj Mo (same producer of “Sisi Eko” and “Pass The Agbara”).
Enjoy!
