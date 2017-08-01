Jfem – Skiborobo Skiboro (Freestyle)
Jfem stepped into the studio last night and unearthed a brand new single titled “Skiborobo Skiboro”.
The freestyle is a combination of some of the popular Naija jams tastefully tailored for his fans on the streets.
Check on it.
