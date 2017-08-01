Jfem – Skiborobo Skiboro (Freestyle)

Jfem stepped into the studio last night and unearthed a brand new single titled “Skiborobo Skiboro”.

The freestyle is a combination of some of the popular Naija jams tastefully tailored for his fans on the streets.

Check on it.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Jfem-Skiborobo-SkiboroFreestyle.mp3

