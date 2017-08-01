VIDEO: Nasty C – Mad Over You ( Runtown Cover)
- 5 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
So apparently, South African rapper, Nasty C jumped on Runtown’s rave single “Mad Over You” to share his own version. The prolific rapper took out time to drop some very dope lines showing his versatility, delivery and wit on Coke Studio.
Check on it below and enjoy.
[embedded content]
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles