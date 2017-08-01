VIDEO: Ms Cosmo – Connect ft. Nasty C, Rouge & Kwesta
Ms Cosmo – Connect ft. Nasty C, Rouge & Kwesta
South African disc jockey, Ms Cosmo links up with fellow South African acts like Nasty C, Rouge and Kwesta to share a brand new cut titled “Connect”.
Check on the video and watch them take turns as they flex their lyrical muscles.
Enjoy
