Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Ms Cosmo – Connect ft. Nasty C, Rouge & Kwesta
VIDEO: Nasty C – Mad Over You ( Runtown Cover)
VIDEO: Emtee – Corner Store

VIDEO: Ms Cosmo – Connect ft. Nasty C, Rouge & Kwesta



  • 6 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ms Cosmo – Connect ft. Nasty C, Rouge & Kwesta

South African disc jockey, Ms Cosmo links up with fellow South African acts like Nasty C, Rouge and Kwesta to share a brand new cut titled “Connect”.

Check on the video and watch them take turns as they flex their lyrical muscles.

Enjoy

[embedded content]

Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

VIDEO: Ms Cosmo – Connect ft. Nasty C, Rouge & Kwesta
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 314