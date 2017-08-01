VIDEO: Emtee – Corner Store
Shortly after sharing his inspiring single titled “Ghetto Hero“, South African rapper, Emtee resurfaces with a brand new music video titled “Corner Store“.
Check on it and enjoy
[embedded content]
