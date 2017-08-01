Home | Showtime | Celebrities | LISTEN: Speed Darlington With A New Tune “Most Real Fire”
Danagog – CARRY GO ft Dremo & Mayorkun + Free For FanaGOG 4

LISTEN: Speed Darlington With A New Tune “Most Real Fire”



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Popularly known as the Energy god, Speed Darlington has graced us with a new tune dubbed “Most Real Fire“.

Surely, you have to give it to the BandDadaDang crooner as this sounds a bit different from the usual.

Via Speedy’s gram page, he announce the new tune saying; (2017) Most Real Fire I will perform this song September 30th. Come through like BangDadaDang! Tickets available on www.SpeedDarlington.Tv

The rapper had earlier disclosed that he would be featuring Instagram sensation, Hushpuppi on a new track. 

Is this the track in question, we don’t know yet but listen below;

Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

LISTEN: Speed Darlington With A New Tune “Most Real Fire”
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 316