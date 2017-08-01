LISTEN: Speed Darlington With A New Tune “Most Real Fire”
Popularly known as the Energy god, Speed Darlington has graced us with a new tune dubbed “Most Real Fire“.
Surely, you have to give it to the BandDadaDang crooner as this sounds a bit different from the usual.
Via Speedy’s gram page, he announce the new tune saying; (2017) Most Real Fire I will perform this song September 30th. Come through like BangDadaDang! Tickets available on www.SpeedDarlington.Tv
The rapper had earlier disclosed that he would be featuring Instagram sensation, Hushpuppi on a new track.
Is this the track in question, we don’t know yet but listen below;
