PREMIERE: DJ Big N x Tiwa Savage x Burna Boy – Anything ( For You )



Here’s a solid collaboration y’all didn’t see coming. Mavin Records in-house disc jockey, DJ Big N teams up with label mate/Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage and Spaceship Ent. front man, Burna Boy to unleash this solid banger titled “Anything (For You).

The track was produced by Mavin Records’ in-house producer, BabyFresh.

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD

