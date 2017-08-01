PREMIERE: DJ Big N x Tiwa Savage x Burna Boy – Anything ( For You )
- 2 hours 42 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Here’s a solid collaboration y’all didn’t see coming. Mavin Records in-house disc jockey, DJ Big N teams up with label mate/Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage and Spaceship Ent. front man, Burna Boy to unleash this solid banger titled “Anything (For You).
The track was produced by Mavin Records’ in-house producer, BabyFresh.
[embedded content]
DOWNLOAD
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles