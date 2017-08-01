PREMIERE: DJ Big N x Tiwa Savage x Burna Boy – Anything ( For You )

Here’s a solid collaboration y’all didn’t see coming. Mavin Records in-house disc jockey, DJ Big N teams up with label mate/Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage and Spaceship Ent. front man, Burna Boy to unleash this solid banger titled “Anything (For You).

The track was produced by Mavin Records’ in-house producer, BabyFresh.

