DJ Spicey – Dancing Shoes (Komole) Ft. Skales



DJ Spicey - Dancing Shoes (Komole) Ft. Skales

Ohk Entertainments Act/Skales Official Disc Jockey DJ Spicey collaborates with OhK Boss Skales on this new tune titled “Dancing Shoes” Komole.  

The song is produced by Cmart, Mixed and Mastered by Milla.

DJ Spicey – Dancing Shoes (Komole) Ft. Skales
