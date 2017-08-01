DJ Spicey – Dancing Shoes (Komole) Ft. Skales
- 2 hours 50 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ohk Entertainments Act/Skales Official Disc Jockey DJ Spicey collaborates with OhK Boss Skales on this new tune titled “Dancing Shoes” Komole.
The song is produced by Cmart, Mixed and Mastered by Milla.
Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles