AC Jered – Boot
- 4 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
We are pleased to give you this highly anticipated and long-awaited single by AC JERED Tithed “BOOT” the song is an explosive and inspiring song that has left us no choice than to give you a feel.
BOOT is a song with strong words and heavy massage, as the word literally refers; the song was self-produced and then ‘Mixed & Mastered’ by the one and only badest when it comes to what he knows how to do best INDOMIX himself.
Listen and Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD
