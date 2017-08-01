We are pleased to give you this highly anticipated and long-awaited single by AC JERED Tithed “BOOT” the song is an explosive and inspiring song that has left us no choice than to give you a feel.

BOOT is a song with strong words and heavy massage, as the word literally refers; the song was self-produced and then ‘Mixed & Mastered’ by the one and only badest when it comes to what he knows how to do best INDOMIX himself.

Listen and Enjoy!

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/AC-JERED-BOOT-Prod-by-AC-INDOMIX.mp3

DOWNLOAD