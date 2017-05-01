VIDEO: Banky W Reinstates That He Is Officially A No Go Area For Female Fans

Banky W and Adesua

Since we all now know that the ladies man, Banky W, is already taken, it would be advised that the ladies keep off him now…

During a live performance at the One Africa Music Fest, the Heaven singer was addressing his fans when a lady touch him inappropriately. The EME front-liner did not mix words as he was quick to call her to order.

In Banky’s words; “I’m a married man, don’t touch me like that”… I’m guessing Adesua would be feeling really good at the moment.

Back in May, the Internet was buzzing as Banky W decided to put a ring on Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi. This takes Banky off the market for sure..!!

