VIDEO: Banky W Reinstates That He Is Officially A No Go Area For Female Fans
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Since we all now know that the ladies man, Banky W, is already taken, it would be advised that the ladies keep off him now…
During a live performance at the One Africa Music Fest, the Heaven singer was addressing his fans when a lady touch him inappropriately. The EME front-liner did not mix words as he was quick to call her to order.
In Banky’s words; “I’m a married man, don’t touch me like that”… I’m guessing Adesua would be feeling really good at the moment.
Back in May, the Internet was buzzing as Banky W decided to put a ring on Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi. This takes Banky off the market for sure..!!
See post below;
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles