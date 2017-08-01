Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Too Much Sauce! Beyonce Is Killing Em In These New Shots
Mr. Iyanu – Olabimpe

Too Much Sauce! Beyonce Is Killing Em In These New Shots



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

There’s already a lot to love from the queen, Beyonce and she’s giving us even more. The new mother of twins shared these pictures on her Instagram page yesterday and everyone is going nuts.

There are a good number of folks (haters) who are saying she looks basic. Those folks need koboko for the next seven days.

