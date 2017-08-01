Home | Showtime | Celebrities | BrymO – Do You Know Me?
BrymO – Do You Know Me?



Former Chocolate City singer, BrymO thrills with a new record titled “Do You Know Me?”. As expected, Brymo embellishes the rhythmic tune with his golden voice.

Word has it that his next album drops in March 2018.

The song was produced by Adey.

BrymO – Do You Know Me?
