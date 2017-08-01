Phyno x DJ Enimoney – MMILI (Water)
Prolific Nigerian music sensation and Penthauz rapper, Phyno teams up with YBNL in-house disc jockey, DJ Enimoney to serve a new record titled “MMILI (Water)”.
The club-tailored track was produced by Kezyklef.
