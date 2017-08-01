Boogey – Numb (Freestyle Over Piano)
- 2 hours 45 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Prolific Nigeria rapper, Boogey resurfaces with a soulful rendition of popular rock hit “Numb” by Nu-metal rock band, Linkin Park.
Boogey uses the short freestyle over a grand piano riff to further prove his versatility while spitting some really deep lines.
It takes someone who really understands hip-hop and one who is discerning to understand the depth of Boogey’s mastery of the art.
This should make late Chester Bennington very proud.
Check on this beautiful piece and enjoy.
DOWNLOAD
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles