Boogey – Numb (Freestyle Over Piano)

Prolific Nigeria rapper, Boogey resurfaces with a soulful rendition of popular rock hit “Numb” by Nu-metal rock band, Linkin Park.

Boogey uses the short freestyle over a grand piano riff to further prove his versatility while spitting some really deep lines.

It takes someone who really understands hip-hop and one who is discerning to understand the depth of Boogey’s mastery of the art.

This should make late Chester Bennington very proud.

Check on this beautiful piece and enjoy.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Numb.mp3

DOWNLOAD