Apparently There Was No Ban On Olamide’s WO! And Other Tracks

Reports that the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC placed a ban on 5 Nigerian tracks including buzz of the moment, WO! By YBNL boss, Olamide, seems to be false.

According to a PREMIUM TIMES which was reflected via an editors note and I quote, “PREMIUM TIMES has confirmed that the statement on the supposed ban of the songs credited to the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, did not emanate from the regulator. Therefore, there was no ban. We apologise for any inconvenience caused the NBC and the musicians mentioned in the initial report. As a medium principally based on truth and accuracy, this medium pledges to do a lot more to forestall any such occurence in future.”

Regardless, there was was friendly chat between the Ministry of Health and Olamide which ended on a positive note.

We also apologize for the misleading information.

It appears WO!, is here to stay… Let’s keep dancing!!