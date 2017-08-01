Dammy Krane – Prayer (Prod. By Spellz)
Embattled Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane decides to celebrate being free from all alleged fraud charges leveled against him in the U.S in the the way he knows best.
He shares a new single titled “Prayer” which expresses not just his joy, but appreciation as well.
The track was produced by Spellz.
In other news, expect another track from him titled “Your Body” produced by Kidominant soon.
In the meantime, enjoy this.
