VIDEO: Exclusive Album Listening Party For Sarkodie's "HIGHEST" Album



Anxiously waiting for the release of Sarkodie’s album “HIGHEST”, Sarkcess Music, has organized an exclusive album listening and video screening session ahead of the release.

The colorful event which was open to a selected few reporters and media personnel was held at Plush ElectroLand Ghana Premium Showroom in Accra.

Sarkodie had earlier unveiled the official album art and tracklist. The album contains 18 tracks with features acts such as Koredo Bello, Flavour, Praiz Victoria Kimani, Runtown, Yung L and several others.

The album is scheduled to drop on the 8th of September, 2017.

See photos and video below;

