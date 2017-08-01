Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: P.R.E – Awa Ft F.I
VIDEO: Exclusive Album Listening Party For Sarkodie’s “HIGHEST” Album
VIDEO: Ruby Gyang – Kale Ni

VIDEO: P.R.E – Awa Ft F.I



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Twisted Mind Records CEO P.R.E drops this original video for his hit song featuring F.I called AWA. The video was directed by LENXX. Its definitely a vibe backed up with visuals to match.

Enjoy!

[embedded content]

Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

VIDEO: P.R.E – Awa Ft F.I
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 379