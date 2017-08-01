VIDEO: Ruby Gyang – Kale Ni

Ruby Gyang - Kale Ni

Ruby Gyang the queen of soul and RnB, releases the breath taking, highly anticipated video to “Kale Ni” her latest single, released in June 2017.

The video shot by the super creative and talented U.A Images, captures Ruby showing her inner Queen Sarauniya Ruby, he blended retro with Afro themes to create this amazing and entertaining visual.

[embedded content]