A-Q – Young Exec | Official Art & Track List For “Blessed Forever” Album
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
In preparation for the release of the rappers 3rd studio Album slated to drop on the 1st of September 2017, A-Q goes Ballistic in on this Bionic instrumental, stating super facts about his achievements and why hiphop in Nigeria is at its all time low.
Here is also the Art cover and the official track list of the rapper’s Blessed Forever Album.
The album is up for Pre-order on itunes here
