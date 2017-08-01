VIDEO: Yung6ix – Everything Nice
- 2 hours 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
KKTBM signee Yung6ix drops the video to his hip-hop effort “Everything Nice” as a sequel to the visuals to his Dice Ailes assisted tune “No Favors“.
The video was directed by Prince Dovlo.
Watch and Enjoy!
[embedded content]
