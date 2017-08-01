Home | Showtime | Celebrities | MUSIC REVIEW: Yemi Alade Is ‘Knacking’ It Wrongly On ‘Knack Am’

Yemi Alade has to be one of the most hardworking female artistes in the industry. The effort she puts in to push her craft speaks volumes and to be frank she is also reaping the fruits of her labour. I personally admire her consistency in putting out new music and her grit in picking up new projects and seeing the actualization of it.

Currently, the Effizyie Music act is busy to the teeth; from embarking on her World Tour and also playing her role as a judge on music reality show, The Voice Nigeria. It’s not easy having all these commitments and coming out tops. She deserves whatever accolades that come her way.

Talking about picking up new projects, Miss Alade has already heralded the coming of her third studio album. This project is a really big deal for her; I can barely count how many female artistes have a third studio album in Nigeria. If you try counting you would better understand what I mean.

The two-time MAMA ‘Best Female’ award winner has thrown out a new tune ‘Knack Am’ which serves as her lead up single.

[embedded content]

What Do I Think Of ‘Knack Am’?

Yemi Alade goes with the most popular theme there is in the world, ‘love’, on her latest track. Just like we know her, the ‘Mama Africa’ crooner talks amorously about her lover’s ‘cute little dimples’ which arouses goose pimples on her sleek skin.

She mentions the thoughts of her supposed lover send cold shivers down her succulent body. She cannot possibly hold the thoughts of him without a thumping heartbeat; she breaks into a spirited dance and head nodding. Hence the ‘knack am’, ‘knack am’… chorus.

Without thinking much Yemi Alade has overused if not abused the ‘Johnny’ style of making her music which is pretty bad. The creativity of her lyrics is not mind blowing and it’s something we have heard from her several times through different songs. Quite frankly it’s overplayed now. She has dumbed-down her lyrics so much that it’s at a point where it’s just dumb.

It’s about time Yemi evolved past this present style of song writing, I hope she comes back with something better before the ‘Black Magic’ drops in October. If not, as much as we love her ambition, it might be the same ole from her.

