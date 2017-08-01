Immaculate Dache – Obiyekum

Immaculate Dache releases “Obiyekum”, her 1st single off her new label Dache Entertainment, and is now available on all digital music services.

Produced by the extremely talented Tee-Y-Mix, Obiyekum also comes with a lyric video, and is her 2nd release in 2017, following the romantic sweet-sounding “Love Affair”.

“As an artist, when I create music that I connect with deeply, it brings me a sense of excitement that words can’t describe” said Miss Dache. “That’s how I feel about “Obiyekum” and the projects I’m working on and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

The stunning and soulful vocal sensation, Immaculate Patience Edache, whose stage name used to be Immaculate, had announced earlier last week that going forward, she would go by the name “Immaculate Dache” which loosely translates to the “Purest Voice of the People

Enjoy!

[embedded content]