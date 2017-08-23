See The Europe’s A List Superduo That Is About To Kick And Chase Off Davido And Yemi Alade Off The Music Industry
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Rumors has it that A-list Super Duo Act TheoB_Esther would be featuring WIZKID the real Star Boy on their Next Hit Jam after the Massive release of their current Party Wave midtempo Song Go Remix with the Nigeria’s Number One Hit Maker and rave at the Moment TEKNO.
Theob_esther are Europe’s based A List SuperDuo that also released their First 4Tracked EP titled Next-legend which is also making Top charts internationaly
The A-list Super Duo have been working on Series of Singles after their Last EP with different A-list Nigerian acts as they tend to Hit the Nigerian music Music Hard this Year
TheoB has been compared to OBO Davido and Esther to Yemi as they say they are better than these two in the music industry and would soon chase them off their mark!
Discuss! What’s your opinion
Download and Listen to their New Wavy Hit Jam featuring Tekno Here
DOWNLOAD
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles