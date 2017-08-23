See The Europe’s A List Superduo That Is About To Kick And Chase Off Davido And Yemi Alade Off The Music Industry

Rumors has it that A-list Super Duo Act TheoB_Esther would be featuring WIZKID the real Star Boy on their Next Hit Jam after the Massive release of their current Party Wave midtempo Song Go Remix with the Nigeria’s Number One Hit Maker and rave at the Moment TEKNO.

Theob_esther are Europe’s based A List SuperDuo that also released their First 4Tracked EP titled Next-legend which is also making Top charts internationaly

The A-list Super Duo have been working on Series of Singles after their Last EP with different A-list Nigerian acts as they tend to Hit the Nigerian music Music Hard this Year

TheoB has been compared to OBO Davido and Esther to Yemi as they say they are better than these two in the music industry and would soon chase them off their mark!

