Olatboui – Lade Ft Viktoh (Prod. By Brym)
- 2 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
OLATBOUI Teams up with YBNL Act VIKTOH on this soon to take over clubs and airwaves song title “LADE”
The Aaray Entertainment Artiste real names are Oseni Olaitan, A Nigeria Born, Canadian Based Extremely Gifted Artiste popularly known as Olatboui
shows his versatility on this lovely Mind-blowing tune which is Produced By Brym.
Listen and Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles