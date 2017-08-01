Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Timi Saurse – Tangerine
Timi Saurse – Tangerine



Timilehin ‘Timi Saurse‘ Ayegbokiki is an artiste from Lagos, Nigeria.

Tangerine‘, his debut single has an unlikely origin. The soulful ballad was written in a strip club as the artiste entertained liquor-mediated thoughts of his short-time lady friend.

A co-production by Timi Saurse and Ozedikus, its low-tempo instrumental is as hypnotic as the movements that inspired it.

DOWNLOAD

