Timi Saurse – Tangerine
Timilehin ‘Timi Saurse‘ Ayegbokiki is an artiste from Lagos, Nigeria.
‘Tangerine‘, his debut single has an unlikely origin. The soulful ballad was written in a strip club as the artiste entertained liquor-mediated thoughts of his short-time lady friend.
A co-production by Timi Saurse and Ozedikus, its low-tempo instrumental is as hypnotic as the movements that inspired it.
