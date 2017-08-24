Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: PENALTY!!! Small Doctor Masturbates On SnapChat
VIDEO: PENALTY!!! Small Doctor Masturbates On SnapChat



Penalty singer, Small Doctor who has made a reputation for himself is about to throw that away as the singer is being spotted in SnapChat, masturbating!!!.

Via a twitter handle @ladispeaks, the singer has driven the social media into a frenzy as an unclad clip of him wanking is going viral.

Definitely, this is going to break the net!!..

See post below;

Watch Smalldoctor going completely naked on Snapchat and masturbating!

WTH is this nitori Olorun

pic.twitter.com/Clar19aZjZ

— Israel Ogunseye (@LadiSpeaks) August 24, 2017

VIDEO: PENALTY!!! Small Doctor Masturbates On SnapChat
