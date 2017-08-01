Olumireggae – Kitikpa
Olumireggae is a song writer,recording artist, dancer and a Nigerian female singer.
Olumireggae hails from Nigeria, she started writing songs at the age of 8yrs, as a hobby, attending local music schools, early 1990 she decided to continue her studies to become an advocate,Olumireggae started dancing at the age of 17yrs in the mid 90’s at Sunday randevouz a program hosted by Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) , sponsored by Limca brewries., conducted DJ Prince 2000 .
In 2013 she was inspired by a Nigerian Reggae Star, multiple award winner for humanitarian songs, Winning Jah, who noted the potentials of artistic career in her, as she performed her first live concert at theatre of Villar Perosa in Italy, with over 3,000 spectators alongside with late legend Jazzist, Andrea Allione, guitarist of the Mama Africa late legend Miriam Makeba and the living
legendary Jazzist “Paolo Conte“,the massive concert was organised by the Governor of Villar Perosa in Italy with the Collaboration of the famous musician, Winning Jah, Nigerian Reggae Super star from VP Records arms VPAL Music, also the CEO of AMC1D aiuta Bambini onlus, a global Charity organisation.
Winning Jah persuaded her to start her studio recordings, few days after the massive concert, Jah was so pleased with Olumireggae’s performance on stage, this fueled Jah in pleading to late Legend, to become Olumireggae’s mentor and producer, this was how the Nigerian female Singer Olumireggae changed her desired hobby to her recent music career, she had recorded several singles, live albums on stage with Andea Allione and his band , unluckily the Legend kicked bucket after a brief illness on the 07- october 2013, not withstanding she finally registered her record label OHAC Records, which was one time her family indie label.. Recently working with a multiple award winner at “Saremo music award” Italy, Mario Scrivano.
