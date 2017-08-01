VIDEO: DJ Consequence – Blow The Whistle Ft Mayorkun

Prolific Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Consequence teams up with DMW raving act, Mayorkun to share a new record and visual titled “Blow The Whistle”.
Visuals by Twitch.
Enjoy.
[embedded content]
DOWNLOAD
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles