Mr Eazi – 2 People (Remix) ft. Small Doctor & Nakamura
- 2 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Starboy serial hit-maker, Mr Eazi recruits raving street act, Small Doctor and Nakamura to share a remix to his single titled “2 People”.
The track was originally produced by Masterkraft but the remix was produced by Guiltybeatz.
Check on it.
DOWNLOAD
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles