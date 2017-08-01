Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Krizbeatz – Boss Whine ft. Skales
Krizbeatz – Boss Whine ft. Skales
- 2 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Talented Nigerian music producer, Krizbeatz (The Drummer Boy) enlists Baseline Music act, Skales to share a new tune titled “Boss Whine”.
Check on it.
DOWNLOAD
Youth COPRER Reveals How He Make 1Million Naira Monthly & How You Can Also Start This PROFITABLE Business. CLICK HERE for FREE report
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 257