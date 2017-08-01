VIDEO: D’Banj – El Chapo ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal
Off his highly anticipated “King Don Come” album, Nigerian music maestro, D’banj shares a solid collaboration titled “El Chapo” featuring American rapper, Gucci Mane and former label mate and Black Diamond boss, Wande Coal.
The video was directed by EIE Rivera.
