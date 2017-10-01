Ric Hassani – BELIEVE
- 4 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Following the release of his debut album titled “The African Gentleman”, listen to “Believe” which is the Fourth Single off the Album after Gentleman, Only You, and Sweet Mother.
If you haven’t listened to the Eleven Track Album, get it now! The Album is available on iTunes and on all major digital music platforms.
There is also a Deluxe Version of the album which includes features from Nigeria’s TJan, Johnny Drille, YungL, M.I. Abaga, Malawi’s Sonyezo and Tay Grin and Angola’s Cabo Snoop!
Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles