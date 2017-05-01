VIDEO: Music Is Not About The Fame, Music Is Godly; Femi Kuti Rallies

These days people chase their dreams with a different perspective and idea in mind.

The Nigerian music industry is evolving day by day. However, son of the legendary Afro-pop king (Fela Kuti), Femi Kuti has rallied that our children be thought proper music. The highly revered act has advised that each child who is interested in music be taught how to play an instrument.

In a recent interview with HipTV, Femi added that music is Godly and not all about the fame and riches.

In his words; “We must insist to teach our children music properly or else there will be pandemonium in the industry. Everybody is joining music for the wrong reason.. It’s not about the fame. Music is very godly and it’s so important that if t’s not done properly, I fear that we are going to have a very sad future in the industry. So thats’s why I keep insisting that young boys and girls should learn a musical instrument. “

“The drugs and alcohol abuse is everywhere, It’s just not Nigeria. The great Europe and America – It’s a big problem there too. But what they do since they know it’s a problem is an institution – they have rehabilitation centers. When you crash, you go into rehab. The only institution we have is Yaba left and its not ghen ghen enough. Sensible people will understand there is a problem. How did America/Europe tackle these problems? Even my father’s time, they were on hard drugs..Heroin, cocaine and everything. I don’t know if Nigeria has gotten there but the alchohol is a massive problem. We have to start tackling it now or else we are going to be in big problem.”

