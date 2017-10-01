Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: I Wouldn’t Have Done Osinachi If…..; Davido Reveals
If you’ve had your suspicions that Davido featuring on Humblesmiths hit tune “Osinachi”, was as a result of his fall out with his baby mama, then your on point!.

Many had their suspicions but today, Davido came out publicly to say that the tune came at a perfect time when he had a fall out with his baby mama and her family.

In a recent interview with Moments With Madlyn, the DMW henchman revealed this. According to him; “I probably wouldn’t have done that song if I didn’t fall out with my baby mama’s family.”

Watch clip below;

VIDEO: I Wouldn't Have Done Osinachi If…..; Davido Reveals
