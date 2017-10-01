VIDEO: I Wouldn’t Have Done Osinachi If…..; Davido Reveals
- 5 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
If you’ve had your suspicions that Davido featuring on Humblesmiths hit tune “Osinachi”, was as a result of his fall out with his baby mama, then your on point!.
Many had their suspicions but today, Davido came out publicly to say that the tune came at a perfect time when he had a fall out with his baby mama and her family.
In a recent interview with Moments With Madlyn, the DMW henchman revealed this. According to him; “I probably wouldn’t have done that song if I didn’t fall out with my baby mama’s family.”
Just in case you missed the whole Davido-Tagbo saga, click HERE
Watch clip below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles