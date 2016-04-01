‘Alaye Double Your Hustle’ Orezi Claps Back At Dammy Krane

Orezi is actually catching feelings already after Dammy Krane called a certain hairdresser colleague an idiot.

Earlier, Dammy Krane slammed an unnamed colleague for asking that his latest hairstyle is not plagiarized. He was vexed because his ‘Gbetiti’ dance has been used without acknowledgement to him.

Now Orezi felt indebted to reply the subliminal shade. The ‘Cooking Pot’ crooner has in fact made a skit which is also a sub at Dammy Krane. Orezi was seen conducting deliverance for a certain man possessed with the spirit of ‘Gbetiti’.

Watch and get a good laugh: