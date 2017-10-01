Sureboi - Perfect

Bulk Records Newly signed artiste, Simileoluwa David Afolabi with stage name Sureboi who dropped some dope freestyle that went viral on Instagram, is here with his official single under the management of Bulk Records titled Perfect. Sureboi who has great punch line delivery and also an act with good vocals. Perfect was produced by Xuzi, Mix And Mastered by Indomix. Download listen and Share!

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Sureboi-Perfect.mp3

DOWNLOAD