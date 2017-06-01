Dammy Krane Calls Orezi An Idiot In New Video
- 3 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Dammy Krane is actually ‘catching feelings’ as he directs a sub at his colleague.
Apparently, it is believed the lambasting is targeted at fellow singer Orezi, after the latter joking said no one should copy his new hair style in an Instagram post.
As seen in a Snapchat video Dammy Krane went ahead to call the person in question an idiot, further inquiring if he is a hairdresser.
We also think Dammy Krane maybe referring to Tekno who was all crazy about his new hairstyle.
What’s it with these artistes and hairstyles these days?
Watch the videos below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles