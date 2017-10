Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Bils – Madness (Prod. By Giggz)

Budding rapper, BiLS comes through with a solid delivery on a Giggz produced Afro-Grime banger titled “Madness”. With the new wave of grime music infiltrating the music space, it is a good time to get in on the program. Check on it and enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities