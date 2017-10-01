Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Next Rated Mr Eazi Takes Possession Of His New Car From Headies
Next Rated Mr Eazi Takes Possession Of His New Car From Headies



A smiling Mr Eazi got to receive his prize car for scooping the 2016 Headies Next Rated award.

The ‘Accra to Lagos’ crooner won the 2016 Headies Next Rated plaque against fellow nominees like Ycee, Aramide, Humblesmith.

Mr Eazi drove home his brand new Hyundai SUV car from the HipTV premises.

Watch the clip.

[embedded content]

