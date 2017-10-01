Next Rated Mr Eazi Takes Possession Of His New Car From Headies
- 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A smiling Mr Eazi got to receive his prize car for scooping the 2016 Headies Next Rated award.
The ‘Accra to Lagos’ crooner won the 2016 Headies Next Rated plaque against fellow nominees like Ycee, Aramide, Humblesmith.
Mr Eazi drove home his brand new Hyundai SUV car from the HipTV premises.
Watch the clip.
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles