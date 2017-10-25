Oritsefemi Is Getting Married In November; Announces Price Of Aseobi
MSN Gang henchman and Double Wahala singer, Oritsefemi has announced that he would be officially tying the knot come November 25th, 2017.
The singer took to his gram page to share with photo of himself and his fiancée, Nabila tagging it; It’s #ON 25 November, 2017. Oritsefemi & Nabila will be having their wedding.
Weirdly, the singer decided to add prices of the various aseobi available also giving an account number where the money should be posted.
HIAN!!!
Oritsefemi would be the joining the likes of Banky W who would soon be a husband.
See post below;
