VIDEO: 2Baba – Hold My Hand

Following the premiere at the spectacular ‘Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless: The Lagos Dream’, which held at Eko Convention Centre on Sunday October 22nd 2017, music legend 2Baba has released the video for the inspirational single ‘Hold My Hand’, and a new track ‘Unconditional Love’.

‘Unconditional Love’, is a song dedicated to his mother and all mothers across the world. His live rendition of the song was one of the major highlights of the Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless concert.

‘Hold My Hand’ music video follows the story of his recent visit to Internally Displaced Persons’ camps and military barracks in Maiduguri where he offered support to the cause and created awareness to the IDP situation in the NorthEast.

2Baba had earlier in the year released the song ‘Hold My Hand’ to celebrate the globally marked World Refugee Day, and he pledged that 60% of the track’s revenue will be donated to UNHCR activities aimed at helping the plight of Internally Displaced Persons.

Through ‘The 2Baba Foundation’ formerly called ‘The 2Face Foundation’, 2Baba has donated and raised awareness to help the plight of IDPs in Nigeria.

The 2Baba foundation is a non-governmental organization focused on peace building in Nigeria through projects like ‘A Million Voices For Peace’, ‘The 2Face Peace Awards’, ‘Vote Not Fight’, and now this ‘IDP Support Initiative with the UNHCR’.

[embedded content]