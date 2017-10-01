Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Big Shaq – Mans Not Hot
VIDEO: Big Shaq – Mans Not Hot



Here comes probably the most anticipated music video of the year from internet sensation and Big Shaq.

After breaking the internet with his viral freestyle Big Shaq brings the official video for ‘Mans Not Hot‘.

Visuals was shot in Miami, ‘The ting goes skrrrrrr ra, papapapapa… ‘

Enjoy video below:

VIDEO: Big Shaq – Mans Not Hot
