VIDEO: Big Shaq – Mans Not Hot
- 4 hours 37 minutes ago
Here comes probably the most anticipated music video of the year from internet sensation and Big Shaq.
After breaking the internet with his viral freestyle Big Shaq brings the official video for ‘Mans Not Hot‘.
Visuals was shot in Miami, ‘The ting goes skrrrrrr ra, papapapapa… ‘
Enjoy video below:
[embedded content]
