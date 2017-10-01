Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Rukus – Fix Up Your Life (The Response)
Rukus – Fix Up Your Life (The Response)



After a long hiatus, Nigerian rapper, Rukus has decided to come out of his shell to serve an apt response to M.I’s controversial single titled “Fix Up Your Life”.

Quite a number of rappers have come out to share their versions and we anticipate more.

We hope this serves as a comeback for Rukus.

Check on it.

DOWNLOAD

Rukus – Fix Up Your Life (The Response)
