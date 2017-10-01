Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Peter Okoye of P-square Covers the October 2017 edition of vibe.ng‘s magazine

This piece themed “One Named Peter”, sees Mr P helping us with answers to his brand, his new journey, his to-die-for family, his visions, the secret to longevity in the industry, the controversial P-square split and tons more!!! Read cover story HERE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities